New Delhi, May 17: iPhones are always making headlines, even if their launch dates are nowhere near. The next-gen iPhone 15 series launch is still a few months away, and rumours regarding it started right after the launch of the current iPhone 14 series. However, way before the launch of the upcoming iPhone 15, tons of speculations are rife about the iPhone 16 series.

Tech giant Apple is expected to offer some radical and first-time design and features with the introduction of the iPhone 16 series and hence, the rumour mills are spinning so rapidly for months now. The focal points of the speculations however, are the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Let's find out the details.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max - What To Expect?

As per the Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus models will be getting endowed with larger display sizes as well as periscope sensors.

According to the analysts, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will offer very different design and features, compared to anything known so far in iPhones history.

While the iPhone 16 Pro is said to flaunt a 6.3-inch display, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to offer a 6.9-inch screen. This means a 0.2-inch increase from the existing iPhone 14 pro models. This may sound a very slight change, but will offer a better immersive viewing experience along with better resolution. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models are also speculated to come with under display Face ID tech, which would offer an enhanced immersive viewing experience.

The larger dimensions of the next-to-next generation iPhone’s higher models will also let Apple fit in the periscope lens. The new upgraded zoom cameras of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will supposedly offer up to 6x optical zoom. They are said to be supplied by Cowell E Holdings.

As for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max model, speculations say that it will also be coming with a periscope lens, and it will be the only model in the entire iPhone 15 series to boast of this camera.

