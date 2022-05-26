A house must exude prosperous and abundant energy to be considered a home. Each dwelling, according to a variety of traditional beliefs, has its energy type. A person living in a house is subjected to the impact of a specific energy field, which influences them in some way.

As a result, it's critical to comprehend the relationship between Vastu and their homes in terms of cultivating optimism and pleasant feelings. Aroma Vastu is a brand that uses a remedial procedure that makes essential oils to align energy movements within a building or containing an object, which is related to the same.

Aroma Vastu was formed in the halls of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotiesh Vidhyalya, a Kashi-based institution, with numerous experts from all fields of esoteric, mystic, and yogic study, together on a single platform. Aroma Vastu builds healing mixtures for human problems in small steps, building on the vast wisdom previously contained in Vedic writings. The brand was formed after an inter-departmental team led by Dr. Kunwar Sawhney recorded hundreds of plant extracts and their real-life healing properties. A list of remedial products from Aroma Vastu to enhance the vastu energy that indirectly affects one’s mood are:

Aroma Vastu Fragrance

Aromatherapy is certainly not the first thing that comes to mind to increase productivity and expand your business, but it should be. The strongest of the senses, smell has the most ability to impact brain function. This is one of the reasons why smelling something often brings up a memory or reminds us of someone or something. Aroma Vastu offers mainly two types of fragrances to enhance the planetary and vastu shastra-related configurations:

Aroma Vastu Bathroom Fragrance

The first among the series of products is Aroma Vastu Bathroom Fragrance as Bathrooms are the epicentre of a house's negative aura and energy. Aroma Vastu Air Freshener is infused with exclusive essential oil blends that have incredible aura-enhancing properties.

Aroma Vastu Car Fragrance

The next one is Aroma Vastu Car Fragrance as while one is on the road to their favorite vacation spot, it will keep the Chakras in balance. Aroma Vastu's water-based Gel Air Freshener is another product in the series that is infused with precisely curated essential oil that blends well and keeps the balance of Mooladhar (Root Chakra) and Swadhishthaan (Sacral Chakra), giving you mental stability and control when traveling.

Aroma Vastu Pure Essential Oils

Essential oils are extracted from a variety of plant parts, including flowers, herbs, and roots. These oils are pure extractions obtained using steam distillation or solvent extractions, and they are not mixed with any carrier oil. Here’s a list of essential oils that the brand offers which are sourced from origin countries with absolute zero adulteration:

Clove essential oil

Clove Oil which is one of the best sources of antioxidants, is one of the essential oils offered by the brand. It is used as an antibacterial and pain reliever in aromatherapy, notably for toothaches and stomach pain.

Eucalyptus essential oil

Eucalyptus essential oil can help relieve the airways during a cold or flu. It is often combined with peppermint. Many people are allergic to eucalyptus, so care should be taken.

Jasmine essential oil

Then there's Jasmine essential oil, which is said to be an aphrodisiac. While there is no scientific evidence, a study has revealed that jasmine enhances beta waves, which are associated with alertness.

Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil can be used as an antimicrobial and to encourage relaxation and sleep. It is said to help with migraines and headaches.

Mandarin essential oil

Mandarin essential oil has no irritant, sensitising, or poisonous properties. The perfume of mandarin essential oil is calming, invigorating, and tranquil. It has stimulating and balancing effects as well as emotional relaxing capabilities. Mandarin essential oil can be used to soften or eliminate marks on the skin.

Peppermint essential oil

Peppermint essential oil kills bacteria, relieves muscle spasms and flatulence, disinfects and soothes inflamed skin, and helps to relax muscles. It can operate as a natural effective fever reducer when diluted with a carrier oil and applied to the feet. Peppermint is an astringent that tightens the skin and plugs pores when used cosmetically or topically.

Focus groups within the team examine and repeat therapeutic therapies for numerous subtle and broad modern-day challenges using traditional Indian Astrology, Vastushastra, Numerology, and Aromatherapy. Then comes a lengthy herb selecting process.

Keep your Chakras balanced while you embark on that long-planned car trip to your favorite getaway. The FRI (Forest Research Institute) in Dehradun, the AIFAS (All India Federation of Astrologer Societies), and other major institutions have praised this innovative methodology of the brand.