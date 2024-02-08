New Delhi, February 8: Asus has launched its compact laptop, the new Asus Chromebook CM14. This laptop is expected to meet the needs of users looking for an efficient and reliable computing experience. The Chromebook CM14 from Asus might come under the budget-friendly segment.

According to a report of Times Now, Asus has launched its Chromebook CM14 in India. This compact laptop from Asus is expected to run on the ChromeOS platform. The Asus Chromebook CM14 will likely be priced at Rs 26,990. The Asus Chromebook CM14 will be available on Amazon. Asus is also offering a Google One subscription with 100 GB of cloud storage for 12 months. Apple Foldable iPhone Likely To Launch in 2026, Company Working on Device Similar to Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip: Reports.

Asus Chromebook CM14 Specifications and Features

The Asus Chromebook CM14 is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. The Chromebook features an octa-core CPU cluster and comes with the Arm Mali G52 MC2 2EE GPU. The laptop boasts a 14-inch screen with 1080p display. The Asus Chromebook CM14 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Users also have the option to expand their storage capacity with the dedicated microSD card slot. The Chromebook CM14 will have a 42 Wh battery and may deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also supports 45W fast charging via the USB-C port. Redmi A3 With 90Hz Display To Launch on Valentine’s Day; Know Specifications, Features and Design of Upcoming Redmi Smartphone Ahead of February 14.

The Asus Chromebook CM14 features a 720p web camera with a physical shutter and face auto-exposure technology, which is expected to produce good picture quality in various lighting conditions. The Chromebook CM14 will also be equipped with a dual-array microphone setup that might enhance the audio quality for video calls. It also includes the latest features in wireless connectivity, like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The laptop is also certified with MIL-STD 810H US military-grade durability, which is expected to deliver reliability in daily use conditions.

