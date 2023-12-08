New Delhi, December 8: ASUS is preparing to launch its highly anticipated ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, ASUS ROG Phone 8 and ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, and excitingly, they have just received Bluetooth SIG certification. This certification ensures that the devices meet the necessary standards for Bluetooth connectivity, giving consumers peace of mind that they will have a seamless experience with wireless accessories and devices.

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 is expected to come in multiple variants, including ASUS_AI2401_D, ASUS_AI2401_A, ASUS_AI2401_C, and ASUS_AI2401_E. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 8 Pro is expected to be available in ASUS_AI2401_A, ASUS_AI2401_C, and ASUS_AI2401_F variants. As per the report of GIZMOCHINA, Bluetooth SIG certification comes with these variants. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo New ‘Peach Fuzz’ Colour Variants Announced, Check More Details Here.

Geekbench listings have given us some insight into the specifications of these devices. The AI2401_A variant of the ASUS ROG Phone 8 was spotted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and running on Android 14. This variant has also appeared in China's 3C certification with support for a 65W fast charger. With these certifications and exciting specifications, it's no wonder that the Q1 2024 launch of the ASUS ROG Phone 8, ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is highly anticipated.

As per reports, this certification confirms the existence of these devices and suggests that they are in the final stages of development. Rumours have been circulating about the future of the Zenfone series, with some speculating that the ASUS Zenfone 10 may be the last in the lineup. However, ASUS has put these rumours to rest by confirming that they will continue producing Zenfone phones. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Confirmed To Launch in India in January 2024: From Specifications to Features and Expected Price, Here’s Everything To Know.

The ROG Phone 8 series is expected to launch in Q1 2024 in different markets. One thing that can be confirmed is that all the devices, including the ASUS ROG Phone 8, ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, will support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. This information has been revealed through the Bluetooth SIG certification, further adding to the excitement surrounding these upcoming releases. The exact specifications and features of the ASUS ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and Zenfone 11 Ultra are yet to be unveiled.

