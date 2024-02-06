New Delhi, February 6: ASUS has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts with the leaked renders and specifications for its upcoming smartphone. The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, an upcoming smartphone from ASUS, could transform the brand's presence in the flagship market. The leaks of the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra have surfaced, revealing details about its design and capabilities.

According to a report by Gizmochina, ASUS is developing the next-generation Zenfone smartphones. These upcoming smartphones from ASUS might named as the Zenfone 11 and Zenfone 11 Ultra. These smartphones have been observed on the Bluetooth SIG and SDPPI certification websites. The anticipation for these smartphones is building, as the leaks suggest that the Zenfone 11 Ultra might come up with high-end features and specifications for its users.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to boast a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone will likely to have a 144Hz LTPO refresh rate. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is tipped to feature with three rear camera setup. A 50MP Gimbal OIS sensor is expected to come as the primary camera with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP telephoto lens.

The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Zenfone 11 Ultra will likely to have a 5,500mAh battery and is expected to support 65W wired and 15W wireless charging capability. The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to come with different colour variants that include Verdue Green, Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Dessert Sienna, and Misty Grey.

The official confirmation is yet to be revealed from ASUS, but the leaked information suggests what the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra could offer for its users. With its expected specifications, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is likely to make a significant impact on the smartphone market.

