Battlegrounds Mobile India battle royale game is now available for pre-registration in the country. Krafton had promised that the game will be available for pre-registration from today. Battlegrounds Mobile India lovers can head over to the Google Play Store to pre-register the game. There is no information about pre-registration for iOS users from Krafton. Here's a step by step guide to pre-register the game. PUBG Mobile Aka Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations To Start From May 18 via Google Play Store.

1. Open Google Play Store on your Android device and search by typing 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' on the search bar.

2. Click on the 'Pre-register' button and 'OK' and that's it.

3. The game will be automatically installed on your device once it is launched.

Users who pre-register the battle royale game will get rewards such as a Recon Mask, a Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300AG. The game is powered by Unreal Engine 4, which assures excellent graphics to enhance the in-game experience.

It is important to note that Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with an age restriction and only available for the 16+ age group. If you are below 18 years, you will have to provide your parent or guardian's mobile number to verify your account.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Sanhok Map (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

As per a report, Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with similar gameplay as PUBG Mobile and include a multiplayer mode and several maps such as Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi and Livik. A couple of weeks ago a tipster had claimed that the battle royale game will be launched in the country by the end of next month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).