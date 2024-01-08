New Delhi, December 8: Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, offering a range of functionalities that go beyond just making calls or sending texts. With the advancement in technology, even budget-friendly smartphones now boast features that were once exclusive only to expensive smartphones.

For those on a tight budget, finding a smartphone that doesn't compromise on quality can be a challenge. However, the smartphone market is floating with options that cater to the budget-conscious consumer, providing decent performance out of the smartphone. As per a post of Livemint, here are the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 that you should consider if you're planning to make a purchase on Amazon.

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000:

TECNO Spark 9: The TECNO Spark 9 comes equipped with 7GB expandable RAM, which is quite impressive for its price range. It also features a Helio G37 Gaming Processor. The phone's design and specifications is expected to meet the needs of users who prioritize both aesthetics and performance at Rs 6,499.

Nokia C32: The Nokia C32 comes with a 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera, which is expected to capture high-quality photos with enhanced colour accuracy and AI integration. The smartphone is available with a 5000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 7,999.

itel S23: The itel S23 boasts 8GB RAM combined with 128GB ROM, which is expected to offer a smooth operation and ample storage for apps and media. Its 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera setup is expected to deliver clear and vibrant photos. The smartphone is also equipped with a 90 Hz display, 5000mAh battery and Type-C charging support, available at Rs 8,399.

Realme Narzo N53: The Realme Narzo N53 is a standout option for those seeking fast charging capabilities and a smooth display experience. It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and a 33W segment-fastest charging technology. Additionally, the 90 Hz smooth display is expected to offer a fluid and responsive touch experience, available at Rs 8,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13: The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes equipped with a 6000 mAh battery. It also offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This combination of battery life and memory is expected to fulfil the demand of modern-day users and is available at Rs 10,028.

