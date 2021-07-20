BharatPe, the Indian payments company has announced its aggressive hiring plan to expand its tech team. As per a report, the company plans to hire more than 100 employees by March 2022. To do so, BharatPe has announced a first-of-its-kind 'Referral and Joining Policy' under which it will offer incentives to both new as well as existing employees who refer fresh talent. Apple iPhone 13 Likely To Come With Improved Wi-Fi 6E Support: Report.

All new tech team joinees will get an option to choose between bike or gadget packages. The bike package includes BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM RC 390. On the other hand, the gadget offer has Apple iPad Pro with Pencil, Harman Kardon speaker, Bose Headphone, Samsung Galaxy Watch and WFH desk and chair.

Both packages are available to anyone including the BharatPe team as well as alumni who refer fresh talent to the company. In addition to this, the company will also organise a trip to Dubai for the tech team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which starts on October 17, 2021. Moreover, BharatPe has also preponed its tech team's appraisals by eight months.

