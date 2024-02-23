New Delhi, February 23: Boult Audio has launched its latest product, the Boult K40 TWS earbuds. The Boult K40 is expected to come packed with the latest features for music enthusiasts. Boult Audio might also offer a one-year warranty on its K40 TWS earbuds.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Boult K40 TWS has been launched in India. The Boult K40 earbuds are available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 899. The availability of these earbuds on Amazon makes it easily accessible to a wide range of customers across India. The Boult K40 comes with multiple colour options that include Ivory White, Electric Black, Denim Blue, Berry Red, and Khaki Green. Tecno Spark 20C Likely To Launch on Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Boult K40 TWS Specifications and Features

The Boult K40 TWS earbuds is expected to provide a premium audio experience for its customers. The K40 TWS earbuds will likely feature Boult Audio's BoomX technology. The earbuds might also be equipped with 13mm drivers that may produce a deep bass sound quality. The quad mic setup of Boult K40 TWS is expected to come with an Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature. This feature will likely enhance the sound clarity by reducing ambient noise. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for March 2024 in India, To Feature 'Sony IM890 OIS Camera Sensor'; Check More Details.

The earbuds might have a dedicated gaming mode that reduces latency to 45ms. This feature is anticipated to enhance the mobile gaming experience. The battery life of the Boult K40 TWS is expected to last up to 48 hours on a single charge. The Boult K40 is also anticipated to have fast charging support with 10 minutes of charging, which might provide 100 minutes of audio playback. Additional features of the Boult K40 TWS might support fast pairing technology, AAC and SBC audio codecs with Bluetooth 5.3 for high-quality wireless audio transmission. The earbuds might also be IPX5 water-resistant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).