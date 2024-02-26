New Delhi, February 26: As the government expedites the inspection of financial books of embattled edtech major Byju's, the company said on Monday that it has responded with all necessary responses along with documents to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and is hoping an early closure of the matter.

According to sources, the ministry has asked its officers to expedite the inspection of Byju’s books and submit the report as soon as possible. The edtech company told IANS that the inspection is ongoing. "The company has received multiple communications requesting information and documents from time to time, and it has cooperated completely and responded with all necessary responses along with documents to the MCA," a Byju’s spokesperson said in a statement. PhonePe’s Indus Appstore Crosses '1Lakh' Downloads Within Three Days of Launch.

The company said it has also apprised the government officials of the corporate governance measures implemented, including the constitution of the advisory council. "All directions of the MCA have also been complied with. In the meantime, the company has also closed its financials for FY 2022 and has effected the necessary filings with the ROC. Given all of the above, the company is also hoping for an expedited closure of the matter," the company spokesperson added.

The development came as key shareholders in Byju's last week voted to oust Byju Raveendran as CEO of the company at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM), saying that the stakeholders "unanimously passed all resolutions put forward for vote". Raveendran later refuted the reports of being fired from the company, saying such rumours were greatly exaggerated. Cult.fit Raises ‘USD 10.2’ Million in Its Series F Round Led by Valecha Investments.

In an email sent to employees and accessed by IANS, Raveendran said that the management remains unchanged, the Board remains the same and the rights issue has "seen an overwhelming response". He said that it was “business as usual” at the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).