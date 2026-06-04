Caviar Unveils ‘Masters of Time’ iPhone 17 Pro Max Collection Featuring Integrated Luxury Swiss Watch Vaults

Luxury customisation firm Caviar has unveiled its latest project, the "Masters of Time" collection, which features heavily modified iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets designed to physically integrate high-end Swiss timepieces into their rear chassis. This unique design incorporates a mechanical quick-release mounting system, dubbed the "Watch Vault," allowing users to dock and undock compatible watches without the need for additional tools.

The collection targets an ultra-luxury demographic, blending traditional mechanical horology with modern smartphone technology. By utilising a specialised short-thread ring and a soft-lined internal cavity, Caviar ensures the watches are secured firmly while remaining protected from scratches during daily use. When the timepiece is removed to be worn on the wrist, the empty mounting slot can be covered by a decorative metal plate to maintain the handset's aesthetic integrity. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Luxury Design and Celestial Craftsmanship

The collection currently features two primary single-edition models, with the "Celestial" serving as the flagship piece. This version is built around a Patek Philippe Celestial watch and features a chassis constructed from 18-karat white gold, blue enamel, diamonds, and a segment of Muonionalusta meteorite.

A second model, the "Portugieser," is designed to house an IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Mystère Squelette. This handset incorporates white gold, intricate hand-engravings, and a selection of white diamonds and orange sapphires, curated to complement the watch's exposed tourbillon mechanism. Caviar has also indicated it can develop custom chassis options for existing Swiss watch owners with case diameters between 42mm and 44mm. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Specifications.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Caviar Master of Time Collection

Given the use of precious metals and rare materials, the collection is priced for a highly exclusive market. The white gold Celestial model carries a price tag of USD 215,360, while a titanium-based version tailored for an Omega timepiece starts at USD 49,640. These devices represent a niche offering for collectors who wish to carry mechanical horology alongside their smartphone, despite the significant additional weight the mounting system adds to the handset.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).