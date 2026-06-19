CMF Phone 3 Pro Cancelled: Brand Confirms No Smartphone Launches for 2026 Due to Rising Component Costs

CMF by Nothing has officially announced that it will not launch a successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro this year, putting an end to speculation regarding a potential CMF Phone 3 Pro. Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and president of Nothing India, confirmed the decision, stating that the brand refuses to compromise on its value-driven identity.

No CMF Phone 3 Pro As Rising Memory Prices Hinder Product Development

The decision to shelve the project stems from a significant global increase in the cost of memory components, specifically DRAM and NAND storage. As seen in the statement provided by Akis Evangelidis via X Account, the brand had been actively working on a successor but concluded that current market conditions would force a retail price of nearly double that of the previous model, effectively undermining the CMF brand's core value proposition. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price Hike; Know What To Expect From the Upcoming Foldable.

CMF Phone 3 Pro Launch Cancelled Amid Rising Memory Costs

A lot of you have been asking when the next CMF phone is coming and as always we'd rather be transparent. CMF Phone 2 Pro was a product we were incredibly proud of. It even won Budget Phone of the Year from MKBHD and the response from all of you made it even more special. We… — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 19, 2026

Evangelidis explained that if the successor were launched today, it would cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 in India, a sharp increase from the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s starting price of Rs 18,999 in May 2025. Industry-wide, component manufacturers have redirected supply toward the AI sector and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) production, creating severe shortages that have squeezed mid-range smartphone makers.

Despite the pause on CMF smartphone development, the company maintains that its product roadmap for the remainder of 2026 remains robust. CMF has teased several upcoming product launches, including entries into entirely new categories. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Cut in India; Check New Price, Bank Offers and Specifications.

Additionally, the brand has suggested that Nothing’s own smartphone launch cycle for the year is not yet complete. Recent marketing teasers featuring Pokémon-themed branding have further fuelled anticipation for new hardware, with at least one product confirmed for the Indian market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).