Coolpad has officially introduced the Cool 20s 5G smartphone to its Cool 20 lineup. The Cool 20 lineup includes Cool 20 and Cool 20 Pro. The handset is available for pre-order in China and will go on sale on June 17, 2022. It will be offered in azure blue, firefly black moon and shadow white colours. Coolpad Cool 3 Plus Budget Smartphone Launched in India At Rs 5,999.

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G gets a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU. For photography, it sports a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Coolpad Cool 20s packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Coolpad Cool 20s starts at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,500).

