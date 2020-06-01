COVA App: Punjab Govt Advises People to Use ‘COVA Punjab’ Mobile App; Here’ How It Helps People Amid COVID-19 Spread

COVA App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Chandigarh, June 1: The Punjab government on Monday advised people in the state to install COVA app on their mobile phones to get all the information about the precautions to be taken against coronavirus amid the pandemic. The COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) App has been developed by Government of Punjab to provide citizens with preventive care information and other government advisories. The Captain Amarinder Singh led-government in Punjab has has urged all people in the state to keep the app handy to stay alert for the updates related to the deadly virus. The app is available for use in English, Hindi and Punjabi languages.

People using this app will get regular updates and instructions by the government from time to time. The mobile app provides options to people of the state to check out for symptoms as provided by the government from time to time and follow the advisories. The app also suggests the nearest hospital and nodal officer of district where the citizen can reach in-case he is corona symptomatic. The application also suggests the nearest hospital where people can report in case they show symptoms of the virus. Punjab to Impose Rs 500 Fine Each For Not Wearing Face Mask, Spitting in Public Places Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The main features of the COVA Punjab App include:

1. Real time dashboard for Punjab, India and global stats

2. To check for symptoms of Corona and have a quick self-screening

3. Corona Awareness

4. Traveling instructions

5. Prevention Products

6. Corona Hospitals, Punjab

7. FAQs

8. Call Support for people

The COVA app is available at Android Play Store and iOS AppStore with the name “COVA Punjab.” Individuals get all the updates from government, advisories and instructions from time to time via PUSH notification on the App. This App will provide quick information and help to you. You should definitely visit nearest hospital / doctor in-case you develop novel corona virus symptoms.

The COVA App was launched in Punjab in March 2020 with an aim to sensitise people about how to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh had launched ‘COVA Punjab’ mobile application. The app also provides people in the state with curfew passes for emergencies, report mass gatherings, know home quarantine patients and foreign-returned travellers among other things.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced extension in the lockdown in Punjab till June 30, with more relaxations. He said the district authorities would also identify buffer zones outside containment zones wherein restrictions as considered necessary, may be put in place.