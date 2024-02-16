Mumbai, February 16: Aptos Foundation, involved in supporting the growth and development of Aptos protocol, decentralised network and developer ecosystem, has launched a new crypto smartphone called "JamboPhone' at $99 (around Rs 8,200). According to an official post by the organisation, the new Aptos Foundation JamboPhone is already available in more than 40 countries.

Aptos Foundation posted a blog about joining forces with Jambo on its official website. Jambo has been a leader in connecting the emerging markets to the digital economy. Aptos Foundation said its collaboration with Jambo is founded on a shared vision to harness 'Web3' technology "to empower individuals in developing economies across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America." Infinix HOT 40i Launched in India With ‘256GB Internal Storage’ and ‘32MP Selfie-Camera’; Know Price, Sale Date, Other Specifications and Features.

Jambo Technology and Aptos Foundation Partner:

Jambo is teaming up with Aptos Foundation to open up access to the world of Web3 across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America! pic.twitter.com/wFDrcWVZxV — Jambo (@JamboTechnology) February 15, 2024

Aptos Foundation's new JamboPhone is launched at an affordable price to unlock the digital economy for the regions. The company said that the JamboPhone is a bridge to the Aptos ecosystem, which is seamlessly integrated with pre-installed apps such as Petra, an Aptos-compatible wallet. JamboPhone also uses Jambo App, which offers the users a comprehensive introduction to Web3.

The Jambo App further brings a decentralised finance, gaming, and learning tool suite at the fingertips of the users, tailoring it to their needs in emerging markets. Additionally, the company said that the Jambo application engages and empowers the users within the Web3 space. The Aptos Foundation and Jambo partnership aims to realise the potential of Web3 technology for global empowerment.

JamboPhone Specifications, Features and Details

The JamboPhone is launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and a 4,900mAh battery. The JamboPhone comes with a dual-camera design for good-quality photos. The crypto smartphone is said to be the best gaming smartphone in its class. According to the report by Crypto News, the JamboPhone crypto smartphone looks similar to the Chinese model 'AGM Mobile N1'. Vivo Y200e 5G Launch Confirmed on February 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The report said that the AGM Mobile N1 has the same hardware and comes at a lower price tag of $85 if ordered in six or more units and costs $89 if ordered in a minimum of two and a maximum of five units. Also, the biggest advantage of the smartphone is it comes with The Jambo Ecosystem, including JamboWallet, JamboPlay, JamboEarn,

