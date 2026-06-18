Demand for AI-Savvy Talent Surges Across Industries Despite Tech Layoffs as Hiring Trends Shift in 2026

Research from talent acquisition platform iCIMS reveals a significant surge in demand for employees capable of building, running and securing artificial intelligence systems. Despite persistent headlines regarding layoffs at major technology firms, the June 2026 Workforce Report indicates that tech talent is not disappearing but rather migrating into the broader economy, with industries such as healthcare and manufacturing aggressively recruiting to support digital transformation and automation initiatives.

The report notes a growing disconnect in the labour market, where employer demand for technical expertise is rising even as the overall volume of job applications contracts. While U.S. job openings grew by 9% year-over-year in May, total hiring increased by only 1%, suggesting that organisations are struggling to convert applicants into hires amid a tightening supply of qualified candidates. Layoff Wave: Over 56,000 Tech Professionals in India Actively Seeking New Jobs as Talent Surplus Hits Strained Market.

Growing demand for AI-savvy talent

The most significant year-over-year growth in job openings is concentrated in roles essential to AI development. Computer programmer roles have seen a 35% increase in openings, followed by software developers at 28% and database administrators at 27%. This data highlights how businesses outside the traditional "Big Tech" sector are actively integrating AI to drive productivity and innovation.

For recruiters, the report identifies a shift in the candidate landscape. Young workers aged 18 to 24 now represent 54% of all tech applications, indicating strong early-career interest in digital roles. However, experts warn that this influx of junior talent requires employers to rethink their onboarding and upskilling strategies, as the bar for entry-level technical roles continues to rise in an increasingly automated environment.

With application volume falling 11% year-over-year, iCIMS advises organisations to refine their approach to talent acquisition. Rather than relying solely on high-volume pipelines, companies are encouraged to unlock value from existing networks, such as engaging "silver medalist" candidates, those who were previously interviewed but not hired, and maintaining consistent communication to keep potential hires interested. Tech Layoffs 2026: Industry Records 1,18,312 Job Cuts Across 183 Companies Amidst AI Transition.

Industry experts also note that the rise of agentic AI in recruitment is changing how candidates are sourced and screened. As firms deploy more autonomous tools to identify and rank high-quality matches, job seekers are finding it necessary to demonstrate both technical proficiency and human-centric skills like judgment and creativity. This evolution in the hiring process underscores a critical need for transparency and efficiency as employers compete for a limited pool of AI-capable professionals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).