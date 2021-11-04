Reliance Jio's JioPhone Next affordable smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The handset was first unveiled during the RIL AGM 2021 by Mukesh Ambani. During the AGM, Ambani had announced that JioPhone Next will be launched on September 10, but the date was postponed to November 4, 2021. Last week, Jio surprisingly launched the handset at Rs 6,499. The device is confirmed to go on sale on Diwali 2021 i.e. today. JioPhone Next Affordable Smartphone Launched at Rs 6,499; To Go on Sale On From November 4, 2021.

Last week, Jio had also revealed that customers would be able to buy the smartphone at Rs 1,999, and customers would be able to pay the rest of the amount in instalments.

JioPhone Next EMI Plans (Photo Credits: JioPhone Next)

In addition to this, the company had also announced how consumers could book the handset, EMI plans and recharge benefits.

In terms of specifications, JioPhone Next features a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with multi-touch functionality with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. For optics, it gets a 13M rear camera with an LED flashlight and an 8MP front shooter.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance Jio)

The camera comes with HDR mode, night mode, portrait mode and more. The handset is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 with Adreno 308 GPU. The phone runs on Android-based Pragati OS and will be offered with 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage.

