New Delhi, February 12: Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc. in October 2022 for a USD 44 billion. The beginnings of this acquisition first appeared earlier that year when a user of the Twitter account and Parag Agrawal, the platform's former CEO, were involved in an insignificant incident. A Twitter account run by a college student tracked the movements of Elon Musk's private jet.

According to a report by NDTV, Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform previously known as Twitter in January 2022 may have been influenced by a decision made by Mr. Parag Agrawal, the former CEO. As per the report, a information from the upcoming book "Battle For The Bird" by Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner, which will be launched on February 20, suggests that Elon Musk's plan to acquire Twitter began after Parag Agrawal denied his request to suspend the Twitter handle @ElonJet. This account was managed by Jack Sweeney, a 21 year old college student who used publicly available information to track Elon Musk's private jet activities. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says No Starlink Terminal Sold Directly or Indirectly to Russia.

An excerpt from the Kurt Wagner book, according to the report, says, "Musk had also unsuccessfully petitioned Agrawal to remove a Twitter account that was tracking his private plane; the billionaire started buying Twitter shares shortly after Agrawal denied his request." After acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has made many changes that include suspending the account of @ElonJet with several journalists. Mission to Mars: Billionaire Elon Musk Plans To Shift One Million People to Mars.

The situation became more serious when Taylor Swift's attorney threatened legal action against Jack Sweeney for similar tracking activities. A report quoted by the attorney Katie Wright Morrone's letter says, "While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client."

