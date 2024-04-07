Brasilia, April 7: Elon Musk's X Corp. has been forced by a court's decisions to block some popular accounts in Brazil. Why Brazil's court informed to block these accounts is not disclosed. However, the blocking orders have been issued to the X Corp. Elon Musk-run company posted on social media, "We do not know the reasons these blocking orders have been issued. We do not know which posts are alleged to violate the law."

In the official post, X said that it cannot disclose which accounts would be impacted in Brazil by the court's decision. The company also said that it is prohibited to say which judge or court issued the order and on what grounds. According to a post on X, the judge imposed massive fines and threatened to arrest employees working with X. The post said the judge also threatened to cut off access to X in Brazil. Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte Resigns; Srini Pallia Appointed as New Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

X Corp. has been forced by court decisions to block certain popular accounts in Brazil. We have informed those accounts that we have taken this action. We do not know the reasons these blocking orders have been issued. We do not know which posts are alleged to violate the… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) April 6, 2024

Free speech is more important now than ever. https://t.co/DKV5nVyY40 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) April 6, 2024

We are lifting all restrictions. This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to 𝕏 in Brazil. As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2024

Elon Musk's X challenged this order to block certain accounts on the platform as these orders were not by the Brazilian Federal Constitution or with Marco Civil da Internet. The company will legally challenge this issued order. X further posted that the people of Brazil are entitled to "freedom of speech, due process, and transparency from their authorities".

According to a post by Elon Musk, X removed the content restrictions imposed by the court in Brazil. As a result, the platform owned by Elon Musk might lose all revenue in the country. According to the post, X will have to shut down its office in Brazil, adding, "Principles matter more than profit for X.". X CEO Linda Yaccarino replied on X, "Free speech is more important now than ever." Meta To Label AI-Generated Video, Audio and Image ‘Made With AI’ on Facebook and Instagram From May 2024 To Counter Manipulated Media.

Elon Musk posted on X, tagging Alexandre de Moraes, saying, "Why are you doing this @alexandre?" Alexandre de Moraes is the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, the TSE, and Professor at the Law Faculties of USP and Mackenzie. According to the report by the Business & Human Rights Centre, Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes blocked Telegram in Brazil.

