San Francisco, Dec 1 : Elon Musk-run X Corp has witnessed a wave of resignations from the sales team over the past month, media reports said. According to a report by Claire Atkinson, the sales staff started exiting the company shortly after X gave out bonus checks in November. The microblogging platform has experienced a wave of resignations from both senior and junior employees, making this a chaotic month for the site and its owner.

According to the report, X is running its headquarters with a skeleton crew and its advertising business is losing money. Meanwhile, Musk stunned the world when he told advertisers to "go f*** yourself" late on Wednesday after some top companies pulled advertising on his platform over his endorsement of anti-Semitism. At The New York Times' DealBook Summit, when Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the X owner about pauses in advertising, Musk replied: "Don't advertise."

"You don't want them to advertise?" Sorkin asked him. "If somebody's going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*** yourself," Musk said. Musk's remarks came after he promoted an anti-Semitic post on X last month and faced a storm of criticism. However, he apologised for what he called his "dumbest" ever social media post on Semitism.

Companies that have paused or pulled advertising on X in the last few weeks include Apple, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, IBM, Paramount Global, Lionsgate and the European Commission.