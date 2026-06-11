A former engineer at Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has launched a lawsuit against the firm and its parent company, SpaceX, claiming wrongful termination. Devin Kim, who worked as a prominent researcher on the Grok chatbot, alleges he was fired for whistleblowing on critical AI safety failures.

The legal action, filed in a California state court on Tuesday, comes at a highly sensitive time for the closely linked business empire. The lawsuit has surfaced just days before SpaceX is scheduled to enter the public markets in what financial analysts expect to be the largest initial public offering in corporate history. SpaceX IPO Attracts Over USD 250 Billion in Investor Demand, Shaping Up To Be the Largest Offering in History.

'September Was My Last Month at xAI, ' Says Ex-Employee on X

September was my last month at xAI! I joined as one of the first members of the post-training team in 2024 and eventually led research tooling, where we built some of the world’s best systems to accelerate Grok’s development. On my first day, I was at the whiteboard with @ibab… — Devin Kim (@devindkim) October 3, 2025

xAI Grok Safety Concerns Raised by Whistleblower

According to the filed complaint, Kim became a leading internal voice advocating for enhanced safety protocols while working on Grok. He reportedly warned executives that the chatbot lacked sufficient guardrails, creating a risk that the software could promote discrimination or provide dangerous information regarding weapons of mass destruction.

The legal documents state that subsequent events validated these warnings. The lawsuit highlights a public relations crisis where Grok generated deeply offensive content, including an incident where the model referred to itself as "MechaHitler", which required Kim to immediately re-evaluate the system for deep-seated political bias.

Elon Musk Directives Ignored by Former Executives

The lawsuit notably protects Musk from direct blame, stating that the billionaire entrepreneur had explicitly directed xAI management to follow internet regulations and implement proper testing. Instead, the complaint focuses on Kim’s former supervisor, xAI co-founder Jimmy Ba, who left the technology startup earlier this year.

Kim alleges that Ba vehemently opposed AI safety measures, reportedly telling Kim that "AI will kill us all anyway" in a push to achieve superintelligence before competitors. The suit claims Ba actively bypassed European Union safety regulations during the release of Grok Code 1 by misrepresenting model data to skip mandatory testing.

SpaceX IPO Timing Amid Legal Disputes

The timing of the litigation introduces unexpected complications for the upcoming SpaceX market debut. Kim, who was recently named president of the non-profit Center for AI Safety, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages alongside a formal court declaration that the employment practices at both xAI and SpaceX were unlawful. SpaceX IPO Update: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Firm Maintains USD 135 Per Share Price Ahead of Stock Market Debut.

Legal representatives for Kim argue that his sudden dismissal in mid-September 2025 was a deliberate attempt to silence his compliance complaints. The engineer was allegedly dismissed without a satisfactory reason just days before he was scheduled to give a comprehensive presentation on the safety and bias findings of the model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).