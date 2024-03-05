New Delhi, March 5: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he is ready to fight Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg anywhere, anytime, with any rules. His comment comes while responding to a post on the social media platform X.

"After the tour, I asked the tour guide about the Elon vs Zuck fight and he laughed and said 'That’s something we would love to see'. He then proceeded to bring up and briefly talk about dogecoin so I tipped him some doge afterwards," a user wrote. Elon Musk Says Google, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Have Strong Political Bias.

Elon Musk Saying He Is Ready To Fight Zuck Anywhere:

I’m ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules. LFG!!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

To which, Musk said, "I’m ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules". The talk of the much-anticipated cage fight initially started when Musk in June last year replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter (now X) competitor. Parag Agrawal Sues Elon Musk: Former Twitter CEO Sues Billionaire for Over USD 128 Million in Severance, Tesla CEO Responds With Emoji.

"I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment." To this, a user replied: "Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu-jitsu now." "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk replied. Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO's tweet with the caption "send me location".

