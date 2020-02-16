Face ID Mask That Unlocks Your Phone Surfaces Online! Is It Real?

Face ID Mask That Unlocks Your Phone (Photo Credits: faceidmasks.com)

The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is now responsible for thousands of confirmed deaths in China. The confirmed cases of strain are only increasing and not just limited to the country. As with any outbreak, travellers to avoid the risk opt to wear masks on their faces. People across the globe have descended to local pharmacies or health supply stores to hoard boxes of surgical masks. However, there came a concern that with face masks, individuals were unable to unlock their phones using face ID. Latest media reports stated that face masks have made it impossible for users to unlock their phones. Amid the concern came pictures of Face ID masks that apparently can unlock your phone. But are they for real? Dog Face Mask Sales Spike During Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak in China.

A Twitter user shared pictures of face masks that prints your face on it so you can unlock your devices, while still protecting yourselves from viral threats. “Made this service that prints your face on an N95 mask, so you can protect people from viral epidemics while still being able to unlock your phone,” Twitter user @djbaskin captioned the image along with the website link. China's Coronavirus Outbreak: Can Wearing A Face Mask Protect You Against the Deadly Disease Claiming Hundreds of Lives?

Here Are the Pics:

Made this service that prints your face on an N95 mask, so you can protect people from viral epidemics while still being able to unlock your phone. 😷+👃🏻👃🏽👃🏿👄=🔓https://t.co/SXslSjoiMz pic.twitter.com/rByMBwdPB8 — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) February 15, 2020

The faceidmasks.com claim that they make N95 respirator masks that work with facial recognition software. How does it work? They upload your face by using computational mapping to convert your facial features into an image printed on the surface of the surgical masks. But where will you get it? Are the masks for real? No!

After scrolling down the website, it was revealed that nothing of such mask exists, as of now. So, if you too have come across such pictures of masks that claim to unlock your phone, while you are wearing them, do not circulate it. As of now, nothing of that has made, and it stands as a hoax. You will have to remove your facemask to unlock your device with face ID.