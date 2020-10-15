The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 is all set to begin at midnight. BBD sale 2020 will offer some of the best deals on smartphones, electronics, laptops, fashion & other millions of products. The sale will last till 21st October 2020. SBI Bank credit & debit cardholders will get an extra 10 percent cashback during the sale period along with no-cost EMI option. Here are the smartphones that will be offered with massive discounts.

Apple iPhone SE 2020:

iPhone SE 2020 will be available from Rs 25,999. It was launched in India this May & the phone originally costs from Rs 42,500. iPhone SE 2020 at this price is claimed to be the biggest mobile deal by Flipkart during the BBD sale 2020. The phone features a 4.7-inch retina widescreen LCD multi-touch HD display, a single 12MP rear camera & a 7MP shooter for selfies. The handset will be available in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro:

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB model will be available for sale at Rs 79,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 1,06,600. In terms of specifications, iPhone 11 Pro flaunts a 6.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1792x828 pixels. The handset comes powered by Apple's A13 chipset & gets a 12MP dual rear camera module.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

iPhone XR:

Apple's iPhone XR 64GB variant will be sold at Rs 37,999 during Flipkart's BBD sale. This deal is claimed to be a jaw-dropping as the Phone originally costs from Rs 47,500. The handset gets a 6.1-inch LCD multi-touch display & comes equipped with a single 12MP wide-angle shooter. The device is powered by A12 Bionic chipset & comes in two variants - 64GB & 128GB.

Apple iPhone XR Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Motorola Razr 5G:

Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone will be offered at Rs 1,24,999 with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The foldable phone will be offered two displays - a 6.2-inch pOLED HD & a 2.7-inch gOLED screen. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 & comes packed with a 2,510mAh battery with 18W TurboPower charging facility.

Motorola Razr 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

In addition to this, smartphones such as Narzo 20, Infibix Hot 10, Vivo X50 Pro, Oppo A52, Galaxy F41, Poco C3, Poco M2, Realme C11 & Narzo 20A will be offered with decent discounts.

