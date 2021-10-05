Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 went live on October 3, 2021, for regular users and the company is offering several products at a discount price. During the first day of the sale, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini prices dropped remarkably. As per a report from MySmartPrice, over 2 lakh units of iPhone 12 models were sold in one day during the Big Billion Days Sale. iPhone 12 is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 51,999 whereas the Mini model is available from Rs 40,900. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Best Deals on Apple iPhones.

Flipkart reportedly revealed that iPhone 12 models are currently customers' favourite devices and users ordered over 2 lakh units during the first dale of the Big Billion Days Sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The e-commerce company also shared that 82.6 percent of customers purchased the devices using prepaid transactions and one in five customers exchanged their old smartphones for a new one during the sale.

Apart from iPhone 12 models, smart TVs were the largest-selling among the categories of home appliances whereas laptops logged top numbers in electronics. The e-commerce also revealed that most customers used their credit cards for purchasing their devices and the Flipkart Pay Later method was the second-highest mode among all payments modes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).