Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 is now live and brings exciting deals and offers on smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. The sale will be live until March 16, 2022. Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on credit cards. To save your time, we have listed the top deals from the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apple iPhone SE 2020:-

Apple iPhone SE 2020 model is now available at Rs 29,999 for the 64GB model. The 128GB and 256GB models are listed at Rs 48,900 and Rs 44,999. Apart from bank offers, buyers will also get up to 13,000 off via exchange deals, EMI starting at Rs 1,026 per month, free Bitcoin worth Rs 201 and more.

Google Pixel 4a:-

Google Pixel 4a is being sold at Rs 27,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. The original price of the device is 31,999. Customers purchasing the handset will also get Google Nest Mini at just Rs 1, Pixel Buds A-Series at Rs 6,999 and more. The Pixel 6a comes with a 5.81-inch screen, Snapdragon 730G SoC, a 12.2MP dual rear camera, an 8MP front camera and more.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Motorola Edge 20 5G:-

Motorola Edge 20 5G is also available for sale at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Buyers will also get 25 percent off on Discovery+ subscription, Bitcoin worth Rs 201, Pixel Buds A-Series at Rs 6,999, up to Rs 13,000 off via exchange deals and more. Motorola Edge 20 5G gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 778G processor and more.

Apart from this, Moto G40 Fusion, Samsung F12, Infinix Note 11s, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G, Poco F3 GT, Realme GT 5G, Gionee Max, Micromax In Note 1 and more are being sold at a discount price.

