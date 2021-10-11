Both Flipkart's Big Billion and Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sales are live since last week. We saw exciting offers and top deals on smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, smart TVs and more during the early days of the sale. During these sales, customers are excited, have high expectations from online shopping websites and get disappointed when they are scammed and do not receive the actual product. Here's one such fraud activity that happened with a Flipkart buyer who goes by the name of Simranpal Singh. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Best Deals on Apple iPhones.

Simranpal Singh was shocked when he reportedly received two soap bars instead of an iPhone 12 worth Rs 53,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Singh had opted for the Flipkart Open Box Delivery as he was aware of multiple mobile scams on the e-commerce platform. The box consisted of two Nirma soap bars instead of an iPhone 12 smartphone. A page named Go Android has also uploaded the same video on its YouTube channel.

Simranpal then played smart by not sharing the OTP with the delivery person. If he had shared the OTP then it would have been understood that the customer has received the order. Singh complained about this incident to Flipkart's customer care after a few days of negotiation and efforts with the delivery person. It is said that the e-commerce company has now accepted its mistake. Also, Singh's iPhone 12 order has been cancelled by Flipkart and the refund has been issued to him. This incident has shocked many customers given that Flipkart is a pretty trustable platform. So it is advised to stay cautious when you receive your order especially when it is a costly product like iPhone 12.

