Mumbai, November 2: Today, Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 begins giving great opportunities to customers to buy their favourite smartphones with massive discounts. Flipkart is among the leading e-commerce providers offering smartphones at great price-cuts, offers and deals ahead of Diwali. The popular smartphone devices from brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, OnePlus and others are a part of this Diwali Sale 2023 by Flipkart.

If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you will get a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of the Diwali sale. Diwali is a major festival in India when people buy smartphones, cars, TVs, Refrigerators, and other household or personal items. Flipkart Diwali sale started on November 2, 2023, and will end on November 11, 2023. If you have been holding back from buying your favourite mid-smartphone, gadget or any electronic item, now is the time to take advantage of this opportunity. SAP Launches New AI Capabilities and Advancements For Developers To Build Generative AI-Based Apps and Solutions.

Smartphones Available at Maximum Discount During Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023:

If you are interested in buying a smartphone that has a powerful processor, great camera, stunning looks, and overall best-in-class specifications, then here is the list of smartphones for you that are available at massive discounts and festive offers. Lava Blaze 2 5G Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast as Lava Mobiles Launches New 5G Smartphone in India Today.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 12: The Apple iPhone 14 and 12 models are available at

Samsung Galaxy F14 and F34: Samsung's mid-range devices are available at attractive prices and offered during Flipkart Diwali Sale. The Samsung Galaxy F14 6GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 12,890, and the Samsung Galaxy F34 with 6B+128GB is available at Rs 16,499 with up to Rs 11,850 discount.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo, G54 5G: The recently launched Moto G54 and Moto Edge 40 Neo smartphones are available at great discounts on Flipkart. The G54 smartphone with 8GB+128GB is available starting from Rs 13,999, and the Edge 40 Neo is sold at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Google Pixel 7: During Flipkart Diwali, the smartphone is also available at an attractive price of Rs 42,999 and allows up to Rs 37,000 exchange offers.

The other devices sold at fantastic prices and EMI options are Redmi Note 12 Pro, Nothing Phone (2), Samsung Galaxy C51, and others. The Diwali sale will end on November 11, and before that, many devices will be available at reduced costs and offers.

