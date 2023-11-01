Flipkart Diwali Sale Starts From November 2: Check Apple iPhones Available at Maximum Discount and Exchange Offers

Mumbai, November 1: Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart offers maximum discounts on popular iPhone models in India ahead of Flipkart Diwali sale starting on November 2 and ending on November 11. After introducing its most anticipated iPhone 15 models, Apple has cut down the prices of its previous iPhones significantly on Flipkart. Currently, Flipkart offers excellent exchange offers on iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 models in the Diwali sale.

Apple iPhone 14 and 12 are the lowest they have ever been on Flipkart, with exchange offers up to Rs 42,000. The offer is only available on Flipkart as Apple still sells its smartphone at Rs 69,990 on Apple.com, offering a Rs 2,000 trade-in discount. The iPhone 12 is not available on the official Apple website. Read more about what kind of offers you get on Flipkart with these iPhone models. ASUS ROG Phone 8 Likely To Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming ASUS Gaming Smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14 Flipkart Diwali Sale Offer:

Flipkart offers up to Rs 42,000 off on exchange on iPhone 14 models listed at Rs 69,990. The device comes with 128GB ROM, a 12MP+12MP rear and 12MP front camera setup, a six-core processor A15 Bionic chip, a Super XDR Retina Display, and many top specifications and features. The Apple iPhone 14 models come in Blue, Starlight, Purple, and Midnight. The iPhone 14 models launched in 2022 with 256GB ROM are listed at Rs 79,990 and offer up to Rs 42,000 off on exchange. According to reports, the device was the best-seller during Flipkart Big Billion Days and is expected to perform well during the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023. The device is also available with great EMI options. The device may get huge discount during Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023. iQOO 12 5G Launch on December 12: Check Expected Specifications and Price of New iQOO Smartphone Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor.

Apple iPhone 12 Flipkart Diwali Sale Offer:

Apple launched its iPhone 12 models in 2020, and they are still valued for money if you are an Apple fan. The iPhone 12 comes with 64GB and 128GB ROM, a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup with a 12MP front camera, an A14 Bionic chipset, and many other features and specifications. The Apple smartphones are available in Blue, White, Black, Green, and Purple. The iPhone 12 with 128GB are priced at Rs 54,900, and 64GB variants are available at Rs 49,990. Both of these Apple devices are available at Rs 42,000 off on exchange. During the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023, the device may event get huge discounts.

