Flipkart Diwali Sale Starts From November 2: Check Apple iPhones Available at Maximum Discount and Exchange Offers

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 are available at great exchange offers ahead the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023. Flipkart has announced its Diwali sale will start from November 2 till November 12. Check out iPhones available at maximum discounts and offers.

Technology Team Latestly| Nov 01, 2023 12:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Flipkart Diwali Sale Starts From November 2: Check Apple iPhones Available at Maximum Discount and Exchange Offers
Apple's iPhone (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, November 1: Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart offers maximum discounts on popular iPhone models in India ahead of Flipkart Diwali sale starting on November 2 and ending on November 11. After introducing its most anticipated iPhone 15 models, Apple has cut down the prices of its previous iPhones significantly on Flipkart. Currently, Flipkart offers excellent exchange offers on iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 models in the Diwali sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 and 12 are the lowest they have ever been on Flipkart, with exchange offers up to Rs 42,000. The offer is only available on Flipkart as Apple still sells its smartphone at Rs 69,990 on Apple.com, offering a Rs 2,000 trade-in discount. The iPhone 12 is not available on the official Apple website. Read more about what kind of offers you get on Flipkart with these iPhone models. ASUS ROG Phone 8 Likely To Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming ASUS Gaming Smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14 Flipkart Diwali Sale Offer: 

Flipkart offers up to Rs 42,000 off on exchange on iPhone 14 models listed at Rs 69,990. The device comes with 128GB ROM, a 12MP+12MP rear and 12MP front camera setup, a six-core processor A15 Bionic chip, a Super XDR Retina Display, and many top specifications and features. The Apple iPhone 14 models come in Blue, Starlight, Purple, and Midnight. The iPhone 14 models launched in 2022 with 256GB ROM are listed at Rs 79,990 and offer up to Rs 42,000 off on exchange. According to reports, the device was the best-seller during Flipkart Big Billion Days and is expected to perform well during the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023. The device is also available with great EMI options. The device may get huge discount during Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023. iQOO 12 5G Launch on December 12: Check Expected Specifications and Price of New iQOO Smartphone Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor.

Apple iPhone 12 Flipkart Diwali Sale Offer:

Apple launched its iPhone 12 models in 2020, and they are still valued for money if you are an Apple fan. The iPhone 12 comes with 64GB and 128GB ROM, a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup with a 12MP front camera, an A14 Bionic chipset, and many other features and specifications. The Apple smartphones are available in Blue, White, Black, Green, and Purple. The iPhone 12 with 128GB are priced at Rs 54,900, and 64GB variants are available at Rs 49,990. Both of these Apple devices are available at Rs 42,000 off on exchange. During the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023, the device may event get huge discounts. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Flipkart Flipkart Big Billion Days Flipkart Diwali Sale Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 iPhone 12 iPhone 14 iPhone 15
You might also like
Flipkart Delivers Broken Kitchen Chimney With Shattered Glass to Customer, Later Issues Apology (See Pics and Video)
News

Flipkart Delivers Broken Kitchen Chimney With Shattered Glass to Customer, Later Issues Apology (See Pics and Video)
Technology Team Latestly| Nov 01, 2023 12:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Flipkart Diwali Sale Starts From November 2: Check Apple iPhones Available at Maximum Discount and Exchange Offers
Apple's iPhone (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, November 1: Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart offers maximum discounts on popular iPhone models in India ahead of Flipkart Diwali sale starting on November 2 and ending on November 11. After introducing its most anticipated iPhone 15 models, Apple has cut down the prices of its previous iPhones significantly on Flipkart. Currently, Flipkart offers excellent exchange offers on iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 models in the Diwali sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 and 12 are the lowest they have ever been on Flipkart, with exchange offers up to Rs 42,000. The offer is only available on Flipkart as Apple still sells its smartphone at Rs 69,990 on Apple.com, offering a Rs 2,000 trade-in discount. The iPhone 12 is not available on the official Apple website. Read more about what kind of offers you get on Flipkart with these iPhone models. ASUS ROG Phone 8 Likely To Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming ASUS Gaming Smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14 Flipkart Diwali Sale Offer: 

Flipkart offers up to Rs 42,000 off on exchange on iPhone 14 models listed at Rs 69,990. The device comes with 128GB ROM, a 12MP+12MP rear and 12MP front camera setup, a six-core processor A15 Bionic chip, a Super XDR Retina Display, and many top specifications and features. The Apple iPhone 14 models come in Blue, Starlight, Purple, and Midnight. The iPhone 14 models launched in 2022 with 256GB ROM are listed at Rs 79,990 and offer up to Rs 42,000 off on exchange. According to reports, the device was the best-seller during Flipkart Big Billion Days and is expected to perform well during the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023. The device is also available with great EMI options. The device may get huge discount during Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023. iQOO 12 5G Launch on December 12: Check Expected Specifications and Price of New iQOO Smartphone Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor.

Apple iPhone 12 Flipkart Diwali Sale Offer:

Apple launched its iPhone 12 models in 2020, and they are still valued for money if you are an Apple fan. The iPhone 12 comes with 64GB and 128GB ROM, a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup with a 12MP front camera, an A14 Bionic chipset, and many other features and specifications. The Apple smartphones are available in Blue, White, Black, Green, and Purple. The iPhone 12 with 128GB are priced at Rs 54,900, and 64GB variants are available at Rs 49,990. Both of these Apple devices are available at Rs 42,000 off on exchange. During the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023, the device may event get huge discounts. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Flipkart Flipkart Big Billion Days Flipkart Diwali Sale Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 iPhone 12 iPhone 14 iPhone 15
You might also like
Flipkart Delivers Broken Kitchen Chimney With Shattered Glass to Customer, Later Issues Apology (See Pics and Video)
News

Flipkart Delivers Broken Kitchen Chimney With Shattered Glass to Customer, Later Issues Apology (See Pics and Video)
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: From Redmi 12 Series To Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and Mi 11X, Check List of Mi Smartphones With Maximum Discount and Exchange Offers
Technology

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: From Redmi 12 Series To Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and Mi 11X, Check List of Mi Smartphones With Maximum Discount and Exchange Offers
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: List of Apple iPhones With Maximum Discount and Exchange Offers
Technology

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: List of Apple iPhones With Maximum Discount and Exchange Offers
Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy F04 and Samsung Galaxy F13 Now Available on Special Prices; All Details Here
Technology

Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy F04 and Samsung Galaxy F13 Now Available on Special Prices; All Details Here
Google Trends Google Trends
Free Fire
100K+ searches
Happy Karwa Chauth Images
10K+ searches
Rahul Gandhi
10K+ searches
Technology

Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy F04 and Samsung Galaxy F13 Now Available on Special Prices; All Details Here
Google Trends Google Trends
Free Fire
100K+ searches
Happy Karwa Chauth Images
10K+ searches
Rahul Gandhi
10K+ searches
Sara Abdullah
10K+ searches
What is Halloween
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma