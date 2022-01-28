Flipkart Electronics Sale is live now and the e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, kindle devices, tablets and earbuds. Flipkart has partnered with Citi Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit cards. In addition to this, there are exchange deals, no-cost EMI, complete mobile protection and Flipkart Smart Upgrade offer. To save your time, we have listed down the top deals on smartphones from this sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Over 2 Lakh Units of Apple iPhone 12 Reportedly Sold in One Day.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini:

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now available at Rs 41,999 for the 64GB model. The 128GB and 256GB variants are now listed at Rs 54,999 and Rs 64,999. Buyers will get 10 percent off on Citi credit/debit cards, an additional flat Rs 500 off, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, up to Rs 15,850 off via exchange deals which will lower the effective price even more.

Vivo X70 Pro:-

Vivo X70 Pro is now listed on Flipkart at Rs 46,990. Customers purchasing the handset can avail a 10 percent off on Citi credit/debit cards, an additional Rs 4,000 off on debit and credit cards, free 6 months Gaana Plus, Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Rs 4,999, up to Rs 15,850 off via exchanging an old smartphone, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options.

Google Pixel 4a:-

The Pixel 4a handset is now being sold at Rs 27,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Buyers will get Rs 4,000 off, 10 percent discount on Citi Bank credit/debit cards, Google Nest Mini at Re. 1, Free Rs 100 cashback - ZebPay, up to Rs 15,850 off via exchange deals, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options.

In addition to this, smartphones such as Vivo V23 5G, Xiaomi 11i Series, Redmi 9i Sport, Realme Narzo 50A, iPhone 12, Poco M3 Pro 5G and more are being sold at a massive price cut.

