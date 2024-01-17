Galaxy AI: Samsung To Herald Into New 'AI Smartphone Era' With Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 and S24+ During Galaxy Unpacked Event

San Jose, January 17: In a bid to herald a new ‘AI smartphone’ era, Samsung is all set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S24 series in the US that will come with industry-leading features. The company is set ti launch three models — Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 and S24+ — with AI taking a centre-stage for the company.

According to rumours, the devices will house new flatter displays, four-camera array and titanium frame. One AI feature being talked about is the Google-powered 'Circle to Search’. The 'Circle to Search' feature is described as "Search any image, video, or text on your screen. Circle, highlight, scribble, or tap to pinpoint what you’re curious about, no screenshots necessary". Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Tonight: Check Expected Price and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Reports have also described new features like 'Live Translate' for phone calls, the use of AI to improve zoom at night, as well as an AI-powered 'Note Assist' feature in Samsung’s Notes app. Moreover, the leaks also revealed some of the smartphone specifications, which include a 6.8-inch QHD+ display on Galaxy S24 Ultra, a 6.7-inch QHD+ display on S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ display on S24.

According to the company, the next evolution of Galaxy is on its way. Ahead of the upcoming event, Samsung released a teaser video, “Galaxy AI is coming.” This video, shared through Samsung’s YouTube channel, depicts the company’s history of mobile innovation. From Samsung’s first mobile phone, SH-100, in 1988 and the world’s first TV phone in 1999 to the game-changing foldable smartphone in 2020, viewers can witness the journey that shaped the smartphone market. Apple Likely To Enable Sideloading for EU Users in App Store Before March 7: Report.