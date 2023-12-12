New Delhi, December 12: Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. As per recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will come packed with several Artificial intelligence-powered features that seem to be inspired by Google's Pixel 8 and Apple's iPhone 15. This indicates that Samsung aims to compete head-on with the current AI phone leaders through its next-gen flagship.

As per the report of BGR, One UI 6.1 is now in beta, and it appears to be revealing some of the AI features that will be coming to Samsung phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24 might offer AI-generated wallpapers similar to the Pixel 8. It may also enhance editing capabilities to relocate objects within photos or expand images beyond their borders. The Samsung Galaxy S24 may get Pixel 8-esque features to tweak the weather, lighting, or other elements in a scene, providing granular controls over battery charging. iQOO 12 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: From Design to Specifications and Price, Know Everything About New iQOO Flagship Smartphone.

According to rumours, Samsung is expected to face stiff competition as Google is marketing Pixel phones around their AI capabilities, and Apple is increasingly touting the ML performance of its iPhone. Samsung also needs to demonstrate the Galaxy S24 as an equally intelligent phone, especially since it might trademark the term "AI Phone" for Samsung Galaxy S24. YouTube Sees Seven in 10 Teens Visiting Platform Daily, About 16% 'Almost Constantly': Report.

Nonetheless, some novel AI additions, specifically around the Samsung Galaxy S24 camera system, could still surprise users. For now, the leaks paint the picture of the Galaxy S24 borrowing AI phone superpowers from the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 to boost its prowess. Users will likely get more clarity when Samsung unveils full details at next month's rumoured launch event.

