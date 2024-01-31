New Delhi, January 31: Samsung on Wednesday announced that its recently launched flagship smartphone series -- Galaxy S24, is now available to buy in India. The ’Made in India’ Galaxy S24 series comes with Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist features.

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black colours starts from Rs 129,999 (12GB+256GB variant). Smartphone Launches in February 2024: From iQOO Neo 9 Pro To Honor X9B and Nothing Phone 2(a), Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

The 12GB+512GB variant costs Rs 139,999 and the 12GB+1TB model of Galaxy S24 Ultra will come at Rs 159,999. The Galaxy S24+ in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours starts from Rs 99,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and the 12GB+512GB variant will come for Rs 109,999. The Galaxy S24 in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours begins from Rs 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+512GB model. Honor X9b 5G To Launch in India on February 15 With 'Anti-Drop Display' Technology; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Consumers purchasing Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will get benefits worth Rs 12,000, while those buying Galaxy S24 can avail benefits worth Rs 10,000, the company said. The Galaxy S24 series is being manufactured at Samsung’s Noida factory in India. Samsung has secured record pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 series, making it the most successful S series ever in India.

