Gionee, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the Gionee 13 Pro device in the home country. The handset's design is inspired by Apple's iPhone 13. The smartphone has a similar rear camera design as that of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro handsets, flat edges, a volume rocker on the right spine and a red shaded power button. Gionee Max Pro Budget Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 6,999.

Gionee 13 Pro (Photo Credits: Gionee)

In terms of specifications, Gionee 13 Pro gets a 6.26-inch LCD display with a large notch and an HD+ resolution. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. It comes equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP primary lens and a secondary shooter, along with an LED flash.

The handset comes powered by a Unisoc T310 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset runs on HarmonyOS with access to Huawei Mobile Services. Coming to the pricing, Gionee 13 Pro is priced from CNY 529 and will be offered in four shades - Glow Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Brilliant Purple and Graphite Black.

