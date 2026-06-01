Global Smartphone Market Projected to Slump by Record 13.9% in 2026 Amid Worsening Memory Chip Shortage

The global smartphone industry is bracing for its most significant annual contraction on record, with shipments expected to fall by 13.9% to 1.08 billion units this year. This projection, released by Counterpoint Research, marks a worsening outlook from February’s earlier forecast of a 12.4% decline, largely driven by a critical shortage of memory chips compounded by the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Market Impact on Budget Smartphones

The supply-side disruption is disproportionately affecting the low-end sector of the market, as manufacturers divert production capacity toward more lucrative AI-related hardware. Consequently, entry-level devices are becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to produce. Analysts note that budget models priced below USD 150 are at risk of being phased out as manufacturers struggle to absorb rising costs without passing them on to price-sensitive consumers. AI-Driven Layoffs: Wix and Other Tech Giants Cite Artificial Intelligence as Motivation for Workforce Reductions Amid ‘AI Washing’.

"Smartphone makers in the low and mid-tier are caught between cost increases they cannot absorb and consumers with limited spending power," stated Wang Yang, a principal analyst at Counterpoint Research. Manufacturers heavily exposed to the budget segment are facing severe shipment drops; for instance, Transsion is forecast to see a 32%decline, while Xiaomi and Honor are expected to face falls of 28% and 20% respectively.

Premium Segment Resilience

In contrast, the premium segment of the smartphone market has demonstrated significant resilience. Apple has reported record revenue for the first quarter, supported by strong demand for its iPhone 17 series. Counterpoint projects that Apple’s shipments will remain flat for 2026 before increasing by 5% next year, as the company maintains stable chip supplies and stronger profit margins. India Smartphone Market Face Sharp Decline as Entry-Level Segment Sales Collapse Amid Rising Memory Costs.

Samsung Electronics is also outperforming the broader market by maintaining steady volumes in the first quarter. The company is expected to record a total shipment decline of only 4% for the year, aided by a consistent product portfolio and reliable supply chain management. As chip shortages persist, the industry faces a structural shift where profitability and supply stability have become the primary determinants for market survival.

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