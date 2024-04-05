New Delhi, April 5: Google, the tech giant known for its powerful search engine, is expected to introduce Google premium features. This development means that some of the Google AI-powered search features that users have been enjoying for free might soon come with a price tag.

Rumours also suggest that Google is considering a subscription model for its enhanced Google AI-powered search features. The introduction of Google premium search features suggests a new business model from the tech giant. Google Search’s ‘More About This Page’ Feature Now Available in Hindi and 40 Additional Languages Globally.

As per a report of Times of India, Google is planning to charge its users for new premium features powered by GenAI in its search engine. The information might have caused concern throughout the internet community since Google might no longer be a source of free and accessible information. The potential change could mean that some of the advanced functionalities of Google AI might no longer be available to everyone.

Google is currently investigating a variety of potential enhancements to its premium subscription offerings, which currently provide users with access to the Gemini AI assistant within Gmail and Google Docs. At present, Google is yet to make a decision regarding the launch of this new service, despite the emergence of the ChatGPT threat. The company has been testing an AI-driven search service called "Search Generative Experience" (SGE) since last year. This service offers detailed responses to queries, along with traditional search results and advertisements. Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL Key Details Leaked; Know About Expected Specifications and Features.

In 2023, Google generated a revenue of USD 175 billion from search and related advertisements. Google is not currently working on or considering the introduction of an ad-free search experience for its users. Instead, the company is focusing on developing new premium capabilities and services for its subscription offerings across various Google platforms. According to reports, Google's default search engine will remain available at no cost, with advertisements still being displayed alongside search results, even for users with subscriptions.

