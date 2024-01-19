New Delhi, January 19: Google has unveiled a new feature that is set to change the way users can search for information on their smartphones. "Circle to Search," this new AI-powered feature is designed to make searching more convenient and effortless. With "Circle to Search", Google has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the user experience, allowing searches to be conducted without the need to switch between apps on their Android phone.

As per a report of Google, the "Circle to Search" is set to launch on selected premium Android smartphones, including the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series on January 31. The "Circle to Search" enables users to easily search for text or products while involved in reading an article or watching a video. This feature is particularly useful when users come across something that catches their interest but is not followed by sufficient information. Microsoft Starts Rolling Out AI-Powered Tool ‘Reading Coach’ as Standalone App, Will Help Users to Improve Reading Scores and Pronunciation.

As per a report of the Indian Express, Google's attention to user privacy and data security is clear in the design of "Circle to Search". All scanning and processing that occur on the device remain private. Google has added features that allow users to easily delete the last 15 minutes of their search history for additional control over their personal information. The AI-powered for multisearch in Lens are currently launching in the US, users outside the US who have opted for the SGE can preview this experience in the Google App.

How to use the "Circle to Search" Feature

To use the "Circle to Search" feature, users can simply long-press the home button or navigation bar on their Android phone. Once activated, users can select items of interest on their phone screen using gestures such as circling, scribbling, highlighting or tapping on objects or text. Apple Reaches Agreement to Settle US Class Action Lawsuit, Will Pay USD 35 Million to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Users Who Faced ‘Loop Disease’ Audio Issues.

If a user spots a pair of sunglasses in a video of their interest, they can circle the sunglasses to quickly find similar options available for purchase from various online retailers. After the search is completed, swiping back to their original content can be easily done by the user.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2024 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).