Delhi, May 10: The much-awaited Google I/O 2023 is happening tonight. Apart from the flagship Pixel devices (Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold) and Android 14 OS, the search engine giant will announce the latest AI developments. This will include updates on Google Bard, Workspace, and PaLM-2.

As per the latest leaks, the Google I/O 2023 will include multiple AI announcements. This includes some significant updates for Google Bard. The tech giant is testing multiple versions - Big Bard, Giant Bard, and Multi-Bard. Among these, the multi-Bard version will likely come with multi-modal functionality, allowing the chatbot to offer more input and output functionality. ChatGPT Misuse in China: Chinese Authorities Arrest Man For Generating Fake News Using OpenAI Chatbot.

Similarly, Google Workspace is said to get new features like image generation in Slides and Meet applications. The "Workspace AI collaborator” might also bring template generation capability to Google Sheets.

Additionally, the company is expected to announce PaLM-2 (Pathways Language Model is a language model). The next generation general-use large language model will come with conversational capabilities. Reportedly, it has undergone extensive evaluation and proved efficient. It is said to be capable of passing coding assessments, mathematical evaluations, and creative writing exams. AI To Detect Pancreatic Cancer: Artificial Intelligence-Powered Tool Successfully Spots Risks of One of the Deadliest Cancers Three Years Before Diagnosis.

Google may also unveil an image AI tool, AI Test Kitchen, a Shopping Try-on feature for YouTube, Maya (a tool to visualize shoes in 3D), and a video summarization tool at the Google I/O conference.

