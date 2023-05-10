Google has introduced its Cloud AI Models to help businesses grow with generative AI capabilities. Powered with Google's new PaLM 2 technology, the company's Cloud will be offering incredible help to entrepreneurs.

Google Cloud's AI Platform To Transform Businesses:

We’re bringing our AI investments to businesses, to transform the way people work. Thousands of companies are now using @GoogleCloud's generative AI platform to create content, synthesize or organize information and more. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/rhE8c4vntK — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

