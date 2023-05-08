New Delhi, May 8: Google I/O 2023 is going to be a huge event like its preceding iterations. Apart from multiple product launches, a host of new AI-powered features within Google Search and the improved AI chatbot are expected to launch at the event.

As per the reports, Google is all set to make its search engine more visually appealing, personal, and human that will target the younger users all over the world. Let's take a deeper look.

Google’s Newer, Better, AI-Powered Search Engine

In Google's endeavour to battle it out in the great AI war, the company has been working hard on multiple fields with its engineers to improve its AI chatbot, remove all existing snags and also integrate AI into its various services.

New Engaging Google Search Layout

Google is said to be changing the listing with the ten blue links in its search results, and instead will offer a more “visual, snackable, personal, and human” layout and a more engaging interface to visually appeal to the users.

Converse with search

With AI integration in place, the users can engage in a conversation with the Google search engine to offer better results. It is still not known, if Google’s Bard chatbot or will be integrated to the search engine, or it will be called Magi. But we’ll get to know very soon anyways.

Google's Magi

As per several reports, Google has been is working on a brand-new search engine with over 160 engineers to add an array of new AI-powered features to Google Search. This project has been code-named as Magi, and it is already in its beta testing phase. Magi will let the searchers to complete transactions with great ease, answer several questions related to software coding and many other things, as per the reports.

On the whole, the good old Google search is going to become an all-new experience with several new features and AI integrated engaging search results and much more, in order to reinforce its leading position as a search engine.

