Google launches new AI powered Search based on large language model (LLM). Google says this AI empowered new Search, will make the user's life easier with next level of search experience. Check the posts below to know more:

Google's New AI-powered Search:

With our new generative AI experience in Search, you’ll get even more from a single search. You’ll be able to quickly make sense of information with an AI-powered snapshot, pointers to explore more and natural ways to ask. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jgzz97DzEv — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

