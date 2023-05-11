Google has introduced three new generative AI models under its Vertex AI, Imagen - an image generating tool; Codey - a code completion and generation tool, and Chirp - Google;s universal speech model for speech-to-text generation.

Google's Wonder AI Trio:

Today, we’re introducing 3 new models in Vertex AI: • Imagen powers image generation and customization. • Codey lets you build applications faster by helping with code generation. • Chirp, a universal speech model, brings speech-to-text accuracy to 100+ languages. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/KniZS2zffl — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

