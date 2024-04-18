California, April 18: In its latest round of layoffs, Google has sacked unknown numbers of employees from different departments. The layoffs were implemented to bring down costs and will reportedly affect employees in countries including India, Dublin, Chicago, and Atlanta. The layoffs will impact a small percentage of employees across the company, adding more fear among the employees this year.

According to a report by Reuters, the new Google layoffs round would add fear of more layoffs would continue to "grapple with economic uncertainty" in the tech industry. The report said that a number of teams made a number of changes to make the work better and more efficient and remove layers to align with their resources as per the product priorities, according to a Google spokesperson. Google Fires 28 Employees Involved in Sit-In Protests Over Israel Government Contract, Says 'No Place for Such Behaviour at Workplace'.

The latest Google layoffs reportedly affected employees across the company's real estate and finance departments. The affected finance teams include revenue cash operations, Google's treasury, and business services. Following a restructuring exercise, the report highlighted Google's plans to expand its growth to Mexico City, Dublin, and Bangalore.

In January, Google laid off hundreds of employees from different departments to increase its investment and build AI. The reports said that despite having considerable profit, Google laid off over 1,000 employees in January, and the AI scientists working with Google DeepMind also were anticipated to leave the company to establish their own startup business. Google's January layoffs impacted hardware, engineering and assistant teams departments. ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Maker Take-Two Layoffs: GTA Maker To Lay Off 5% of Employees and Scrap Some Projects in Major Restructuring Effort.

The latest layoffs implemented at Google are not company-wide, according to a report by ABPLive. The report further highlighted that the laid-off Google employees will have an opportunity to apply for internal positions. The Verge further reported that Google CEO Sundar Pichai told its employees to expect more layoffs at the beginning of the year. Sundar Pichai reportedly said that the company would focus on its ambitious goals and priorities in 2024 and would have to make tough choices.

