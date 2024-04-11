New Delhi, April 11: Google is bringing revolutionary changes to its Google Photos users. Google Photos to roll out AI editing tools like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser and more to all users for free from May 15. These tools were previously exclusive features of Google's Pixel smartphones or required a paid Google One subscription. The Google Photos AI integration is an excellent feature for users of the Google Photos app, who will be able to access various Google Photos AI features to enhance their images without any cost.

As per a report of TechCrunch, Google will open up access to its AI-powered editing tools like Magic Editor, making them available free of charge to all Google Photos users. Facilitating the quick and easy editing of photos for free, this strategy will increase Google Photos accessibility and will encourage users to engage more creatively. Google's expansive move is expected to alter the overall environment of photo editing by introducing more sophisticated tools for everyday users. Google Cloud Next 2024: Gemini AI in Cloud Database, BigQuery and Looker; Check Details.

Google AI Photo Editing Features and Hardware Requirements

To use Google's AI photo editing features, certain hardware requirements should be met. For Chromebook Plus users, the device should have ChromeOS version 118 or higher and at least 3GB of RAM. Pixel tablets will likely to be supported for this feature. Mobile users should have a smartphone that runs Android 8.0 or higher and iOS 15 or higher.

As per reports, the Magic Editor feature will be accessible on all Pixel devices but iOS and Android users who meet the hardware requirements will receive 10 Magic Editor saves each month. To unlock additional saves, users can purchase a Premium Google One plan with 2TB of storage or more. The AI-powered Best Take feature, which combines similar photos to create a single best shot with everyone smiling, will remain exclusive to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users. Google Play Fake Apps: Researchers Discover Active Espionage Campaign Called ‘eXotic Visit’, Targeting Android Users via Fake Messaging Apps, Says Report.

Other Magic Editor tools will be available to all Google Photos users and no Google One subscription is required. These tools include Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Video Effects, Cinematic Photos, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Sky suggestions, Color Pop and HDR effect for photos and videos.

