A couple of days ago, Google officially teased Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro phones. The company also announced that both handsets will be launched this fall. In the past couple of months, we heard speculations regarding the launch of the Pixel 5a device. Now, a known tipster who goes by the name of Jon Prosser has revealed the launch date, price and specifications of the Pixel 5a device. According to the tipster, Google will launch Pixel 5a on August 26, 2021 and it will be made available in the US and Japan only. Google Pixel 5a Reportedly Spotted on the FCC Website, Check Expected Features & Specifications.

Google Pixel 5a (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 5a is expected to sport a 6.4-inch display with two refresh rate options - 60Hz and 90Hz. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB RAM. For photography, it will retain the same camera as we saw on the Pixel 5 device.

The upcoming Pixel 5a is rumoured to be fuelled by a 4,650mAh battery and will not support wireless charging technology. The smartphone is said to come with an IP67 rating and a headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Google Pixel 5a is likely to be priced at $450 (approximately Rs 33,300). However, this is speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. We expect the company to release few teasers before its official launch.

