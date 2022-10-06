Google has officially launched the Pixel 7 Series tonight in India. The Pixel 7 Series consists of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Both models will go on sale on October 13, 2022, via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the Pixel 7 smartphone will get Rs 6,000 cashback and Rs 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro for a limited time. The vanilla model will be offered in snow, obsidian and lemongrass colours, whereas the Pro variant will be available in hazel, obsidian and snow shades. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Launching Today; Watch Live Streaming Here.

Google Pixel 7 gets a 6.32-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Tensor G2 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Meet #Pixel7 & Pixel 7 Pro 🧠Faster & more secure with Google Tensor G2 & Titan M2 security* 📷Best photo & video quality on Pixel yet 🔄Sync Pixel phone, watch & buds with ease Pre-order now: https://t.co/3dJ8KazUA3 *See video for info. pic.twitter.com/7Gx9wseLYS — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

For optics, the handset comes with a 50MP primary snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 10.8MP front camera. Google Reportedly Asks Suppliers To Produce Over 8 Million Pixel 7 Series Units.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 30x Super-resolution zoom and 5x optical zoom. Upfront, there is a 10.8MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999, whereas the Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999.

