Mumbai, January 25: Google has been teasing to introduce a new 'Minty Fresh' colour option for its Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro for a week. The company announced the official unveiling of these devices on January 25, 2024 (today). Google shared a teaser video with brush strokes on the Google Pixel 8 smartphone showing the fresh new colour option.

The new Minty Fresh colour will reportedly be introduced for both the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The device is expected to have 128GB storage in the base variant and up to 256GB in the Pro variant. According to the report, the new mint green or "Minty Fresh" colour option in the Google Pixel 8 series adds a refreshing touch. Unlike the conventional colour options available for the Pixel 8 series, the new colour provides something new to the users. Samsung Will Likely Launch Affordable Foldable Smartphone To Fulfill Rising Demand by Fans in Second Half of 2024: Reports.

On January 22, Google teased on its social media, saying, "A wave of freshness is heading your way", hinting at the new colour option. The device is set to be introduced this evening on Indian Standard Time. According to the report, the device aims for a "fresher version of you" and how the customers accept this new colour.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is currently available in Obsidian and Bay colour options. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 is available in four colour options - Hazel, Obsidian, Rose and Mint. The devices start at $999 and $699 respectively. In India, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 are priced at Rs 1,06,999 and Rs 75,999, respectively. OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Launched in India: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About New Flagship Smartphones Series by OnePlus.

According to the Google Store website, the Google Pixel 8 smartphone with Minty Fresh colour options is scheduled to launch today. The Pixel 8 will have the exact specifications like the latest Tensor G3 chipset, a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor with macro, autofocus capability and 8X zoom capability and a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 8 Pro Minty Green will reportedly have the same Google Tensor G3 Chipset, 50MP+48MP+48MP camera setup with 30X zoom.

