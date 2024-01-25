New Delhi, January 25: Google is expected to expand its smartphone product with the anticipated launch of the Google Pixel 8a. The tech giant, known for its innovative products and services, is likely to add the latest features in its upcoming smartphone. The Google Pixel 8a is rumoured to be the successor to the Pixel 7a and it might come under the midrange smartphone category for the year 2024.

As per a report of Gadgets360, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to debut around May. The Pixel 8a is expected to feature a new processor and upgraded cameras. The smartphone design is likely to be inspired by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. iPhone 16 Pro Max Likely To Feature 'Sony IMX903 Sensor' for Better Dynamic Range, Noise Control, Low-Light Photography and More: Report.

Google Pixel 8a Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Android Police, the Google Pixel 8a is rumoured to have Google's Tensor G3 SoC. The Pixel 8a is expected to come with 8GB of RAM, which is expected to deliver smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The display of Google Pixel 8a is likely to come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 8a might have a curvier and chunkier appearance compared to the Pixel 8 design, with thicker front bezels. The camera setup is anticipated to remain similar to the previous generation, with a 64MP main sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 8a may run on Android 14. Samsung India Partners With Blinkit To Deliver Galaxy S24 Series Smartphones in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai in 10 Minutes Time.

Google Pixel 8a Price (Expected)

In India, the starting price for the Pixel 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage capacity is Rs 75,999. The Pixel 8 Pro, equipped with 12GB RAM and 128GB of storage, is Rs 1,06,999. The Google Pixel 7a with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 43,999. It's still too early to have pricing details, but the Pixel 8a is likely to come with a price tag of USD 500, approximately Rs 40,000.

