New Delhi, March 6: Google is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone, the Google Pixel 8a, soon. Rumours have been circulating about the expected price point of the Google Pixel 8a. The leaks suggest a major change from its previous models.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Google Pixel 8a price has been leaked ahead of its official launch, which is expected to generate interest among tech enthusiasts. The anticipated price tag of Google Pixel 8a might exceed Rs 50,000, which is a notable increase from the Pixel 7a price of Rs 45,000. The official release date has not been announced by Google, speculations point to a reveal of Pixel 8a at the Google IO 2024 event in May 2024. Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Smartphones From Realme.

Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Google Pixel 8a will likely be available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB variants. The smartphone is also expected to come in four different colour variants, which include Porcelain, Obsidian, Bay and Mint with a possibility that not all colours will be available in both storage variants. There is also speculation that the 256GB model is rumoured to be offered exclusively in Obsidian black colour. OnePlus 13 Likely To Launch With Improved Cameras and New Design: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

The Pixel 8a is speculated to share some similarities with the Pixel 8, which might include curved edges and a dual-camera setup. The Google Pixel 8a will likely to be powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset, which might deliver improved performance and efficiency. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.1-inch display that might deliver a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Pixel 8a is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery that will likely support a 27W wired fast charging capability, as per a report of Livemint. Google has yet to officially confirm any specific features or specifications and these details are based on leaks and speculations.

