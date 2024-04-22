Mumbai, April 22: Google Pixel phones will soon receive a second Google Pixel April 2024 update that will fix the issues related to connectivity and network. Google has reportedly rolled out a new April update for its Pixel series. The Google Pixel April 2024 update was reportedly rolled out last week on Verizon, which enhanced the performance of the devices for LTE calls, data and network issues.

According to a report by Android Authority, the Google Pixel update for April 2024 was rolled out for Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 devices on Verizon. Customers with the Google Pixel 7 and 8 have been complaining about network-related issues after they updated their devices in March 2024. The Google Pixel March 2024 update reportedly resulted in the users facing issues like receiving random missed calls and text messages in lots. The report mentioned that Google did not provide any update after the Android Authority team reached out to it for an official response. Google Workspace Update: Google Chat Now Works With Slack and Microsoft Teams; Check Details and Know How It Works.

Following the Pixel March 2024 update, issues were brought to light by consumers who faced network and connectivity problems. Google reportedly confirmed the Pixel April 2024 update to a Reddit user via email. The tech giant said that the April update for Pixel smartphones will be rolled out globally to the regions and carriers in the coming weeks. On the other hand, Verizon's changelog informed that the Google Pixel April 2024 update would include a security patch for the month that was introduced previously. Google Wallet Contactless Payment App Now Available in India; Check Details and Know How To Use It.

Now, it will reportedly be rolled out in the AP1A.240405.002.B1 software version. The report highlighted that the Verizon Pixel users received the update and said it fixed the issues of slow text calls and missed calls. The report said that the update fixed the connectivity and reception issues. If users are not receiving the Google Pixel April 2024 update, the report suggested manually sideloading it from the Google Play Services website using this link.

